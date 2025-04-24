After dropping out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Real Madrid played their first competitive match and visited Getafe in La Liga 2024-25, where Arda Guler ensured that Los Blancos' title hopes remained alive. In a lacklustre game, Guler's first-half incredible strike was enough for Real Madrid to clinch the contest, which helped them keep pressure on league leaders Barcelona. Guler ran past two defenders, only to find the bottom corner of the net past the goalkeeper. Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca La Liga 2024-25: Dani Olmo's Goal Hands Barca Narrow Win As Blaugrana Inch Closer To Title.

Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25

