New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Delayed climate action and lack of leadership from developed countries has increased the cost of mitigation and adaptation on this front in developing nations, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Participating virtually in the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) Ministerial meeting titled 'Preparations for COP 26 on Climate Change – Expectations and Challenges', the minister called for rapid reduction of emissions by developed countries in this decade.

"The world needs rapid and transformative actions in view of the fact that the remaining global carbon budget is meagre and will be exhausted within this decade at the current rate of global emissions," Yadav said.

In a tweet, he also said, "At the ministerial meeting of the Like Minded-Group of Developing countries, stated that delayed climate action and lack of leadership from developed countries has increased the cost of mitigation and adaptation in developing countries."

He also noted that the commitments of carbon neutrality and to raise ambitions in nationally determined contributions to be in line with climate justice and principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).

The environment minister highlighted the ambitious climate actions taken up by India in areas of renewable energy, energy access, and efficiency, sustainable transport including e-mobility, sustainable agriculture, enhancing green cover, etc.

He noted that India has achieved a reduction of 24 per cent in emission intensity of its GDP between 2005 and 2016, thereby achieving its pre-2020 voluntary target.

The minister pointed out that the accelerated climate action by developing countries like India requires the contingent provision of climate finance, technology, and other means of implementation support.

He also highlighted the importance of global partnerships and cooperation and requested the LMDC countries to join the initiatives of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) launched by India.

The ministerial level Like-Minded Developing Countries group meeting has been hosted by Bolivia ahead of the upcoming crucial 26th climate change conference to be held in Glasgow, UK from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

LMDC comprises around 25 developing countries from Asia and other regions.

A ministerial statement was endorsed by the LMDC Ministers during the meeting, expressing their full support to COP26 Presidency and willingness to work closely and constructively with all other Parties and stakeholders towards a successful COP26 through the multilateral process that is conducted in an open and transparent, inclusive, Party-driven and consensus-based manner.

