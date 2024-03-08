New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Following the announcement of his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked the party's high command and said that the fielded candidates would live up to the trust shown by the party.

Baghel has been fielded from the Rajnandgaon constituency in Chhattisgarh.

"I thank the Party High Command for having faith in me. We will live up to the trust shown in all of us. It is a good list of candidates", Baghel told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged nine seats in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019; while the Congress won two of them.

Meanwhile, the BJP, in its first candidate list, fielded all 11 candidates from Chhattisgarh, including Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

