Raipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Amid speculation about a possible change of guard in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday said Bhupesh Baghel will continue to be the chief minister.

Notably, Sahu was also one of the contenders for the CM's post after Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh in December 2018.

"We believe those who become chief minister, they continue to hold the post. According to circumstances, sometimes they are shifted in just two-four months while sometimes they last for 15-20 years. As of now Bhupesh Baghel is the chief minister and he will continue (on the post)," Sahu told reporters in Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district when asked about the speculation regarding the change of guard.

The speculation started doing rounds after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as the chief minister in June 2021.

Loyalists of Congress leader TS Singh Deo had claimed the party high-command had agreed in 2018 for a rotational chief ministership between Bhupesh Baghel and Singhdeo.

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge P L Punia had denied that any such deal was struck in 2018 when the party came to power by dislodging the BJP.

The Congress leadership had summoned both Baghel and Singh Deo to Delhi in August to resolve the feud. It appeared that Baghel had won that round when he told reporters upon return that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had agreed to visit the state 'on his invitation', and those talking about rotating the CM's post were promoting political instability.

Singh Deo had said the decision regarding the leadership change lies with the party high command.

Several Congress MLAs, considered close to Baghel, visited Delhi multiple times in the past two months apparently to express solidarity with the CM.

