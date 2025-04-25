Karnal, Apr 25 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday paid tributes to Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam recently.

The former chief minister reached Narwal's residence here and consoled the bereaved family members. He prayed to God for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the grief.

Hooda said the entire country stands with the family in this hour of grief.

Traders shut their shops at many places here on Friday to protest the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed in cold blood.

At many other places including Narwana, Ambala, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani, common people and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers staged protests. They burnt Pakistani flags to protest the Pahalgam incident.

The protesters raised slogans against what they called Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and cross-border violence, and also called for a strong response from the Centre against the killings in Pahalgam.

Speaking to reporters here, Hooda demanded proper compensation and a government job to Vinay Narwal's family.

Hooda said there is anger in the country due to the cowardly act of the terrorists and the country is united against terrorism.

"The country demands from the government that the culprits should not be spared under any circumstances and whatever tough decisions are required to end terrorism, should be taken," he stated.

Hooda also said "the government should investigate every aspect, including the failure of the security and intelligence system, and ensure that such attacks do not happen in the future".

"We welcome the recent steps taken by the government against Pakistan and demand even tougher decisions. The victim families will get justice only when the terrorists and their masters are brought to justice," Hooda said.

Haryana's Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar also visited the residence of Lt Narwal here.

The minister paid his respects and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Panwar said the incident was highly condemnable. The entire country stands in grief with the Narwal family as well as others who lost their lives in the terror incident, he said.

He assured Narwal's family that both the central and state governments are with them in this hour of grief.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has already taken some major decisions after the incident and more strict steps are being taken.

