Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): Following the completion of the full term of the police custody of the Football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour event organiser Satadru Dutta, the Bidhannagar Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court on Sunday rejected the bail application filed by Satadru Dutta. Bidhannagar ACJM granted Judicial custody till January 9, 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Public Prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee said, "They filed for bail application citing medical issues and many points, including no liability. We refuted every point by showing documents from the guest diary. After this, the court rejected the bail application and sent him to judicial custody till January 9."

Earlier, retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, who is heading the inquiry committee formed by the Bengal government to investigate the chaos during the GOAT India Tour of Argentina's football icon Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium, visited the stadium on December 14. He said that the committee would submit the report as soon as possible.

The controversy erupted after Messi's Kolkata appearance, the first stop of the GOAT India Tour 2025, descended into chaos, with fans alleging that VIPs and politicians crowded the pitch, preventing spectators from getting a clear view of the football icon.

Angry fans vandalised parts of the stadium, accusing organisers of poor planning and mismanagement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to fans after Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

In the fallout, Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted it.

The state government has constituted an SIT comprising IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar to conduct a thorough investigation.

Messi later completed the remaining legs of his India tour, visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, before departing from Jamnagar after a stop at the Vantara animal sanctuary. (ANI)

