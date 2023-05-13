Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress have been brought to 'zero', with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government sweeping the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls winning the Mayoral seats of all the 17 municipal corporations besides 90 posts of municipality chairman and over 600 wards.

The people of the state once again reposed their faith in BJP.

Also Read | Salman Khan Meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Her Kalighat Residence Ahead of His Concert (Watch Video).

"In 2017, BJP won 60 seats but this year we've won more than double the seats in urban local body polls," Yogi said in a press conference today.

"Our ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won both the Suar and Chanbe by-polls and defeated the Samajwadi Party. I thank the voters for giving us the opportunity in the urban local body elections and by-elections. I want to assure the people that the UP government will continue to work for their development and security," he added.

Also Read | Mobile Phone Lost or Stolen? Modi Government To Launch Website sancharsaathi.gov.in on May 17 To Help People Track Their Lost or Stolen Mobile Phones.

Like the previous civic elections held in 2017, this time also the main opposition Samajwadi Party's account could not be opened in the municipal corporations.

Last time BJP won 14 out of 16 seats and BSP won two seats, while this time BJP has won all 17 mayoral seats in Municipal Corporations.

While, the people of Uttar Pradesh ignored the BSP this time as well, rejecting the SP and its leader Akhilesh Yadav, they have once again demonstrated their faith in the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

While the BJP has captured all the municipal corporations in the state, the SP was not even remotely in the fray except for one seat, quashing all speculations of a close contest between the two parties.

The results of the civic polls clearly indicate that the BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enjoys huge support in the state due to the development works of his government.

However, in the early stages of counting, the BJP trailed the BSP in Agra. But in the end, the BJP defeated the BSP candidate by a huge margin.

BJP directly defeated SP on 10 out of 17 seats, while in the remaining 7, SP was seen at number three and fourth.

The situation was such that on many seats the candidates of the SP lagged behind even the independents.

In 2017 also, the Samajwadi Party fielded its candidates on all the 16 municipal corporations seats but failed to open its account.

BJP has also won the two seats of Meerut and Aligarh which the BJP had lost to the BSP in the last election.

Back then, the condition of the Samajwadi Party was such that its candidates stood second only on three seats, and all the other SP candidates stood third or fourth.

The Samajwadi Party has faced a bigger defeat this municipal election than in the 2017 municipal elections.

More or less BSP and Congress were also far away from the ground reality, where on one hand CM Yogi, his cabinet colleagues and the entire party organization used to hold dozens of election rallies daily, while on the other hand, political parties kept waiting for an auspicious time to go among the people.

The result was that by the time he hit the ground running for the election campaign, a lot of damage had already been done.

Neither Akhilesh's election rallies nor Dimple Yadav's road shows showed any effect.

In fact, wherever Akhilesh and Dimple campaigned, the SP had to face an even more crushing defeat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the BJP for its massive win in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls, lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all the workers and candidates of @BJP4UPfor this grand victory in the civic elections. This success expresses the support of people for the unprecedented development taking place in the state under the leadership of @myogiadityanathji."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its resounding win in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Congratulations to all the karyakartas, @Bhupendraupbjp ji and the entire team on the stupendous performance of the BJP in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh. This is a stamp on the public welfare works of Vijay @narendramodi ji's government under the guidance of @myogiadityanath ji. Heartfelt gratitude to the people for their continuous faith in BJP." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)