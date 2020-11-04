Noida (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded its biggest single-day spike of 331 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the district's infection tally to 18,679, official data showed.

The number of recoveries also reached 17,168 as 177 more patients recuperated since Tuesday, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district's previous biggest single-day surge was recorded on September 10 when 251 coronavirus cases were detected.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases also rose to 1,443 from 1,280 on Tuesday, the third highest in the state, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 91.91 per cent.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down to 22,676 from 22,538 on Tuesday and 23,035 on Monday. The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,59,722, as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,104 on Wednesday.

So far, 4,89,502 people have tested positive for the infection in the state, where the recovery rate stood at over 90 per cent, according to government officials.

