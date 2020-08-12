Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike of 7,883 COVID-19 cases and 113 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,96,494 and the death toll to 3,510.

The day also saw 7,034 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 7,883 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 2,802 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone, the health department said.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on August 8 with 7,178 cases.

As of August 12 evening, cumulatively 1,96,494 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,510 deaths and 1,12,633 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 80,343 active cases, 79,642 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 701 are in Intensive Care Units.

Twenty three out of 113 deaths were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Ballari (9), Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi, Hassan, Davangere and Tumakuru (6 each), Raichur and Shivamogga (4 each), Udupi, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Bidar and Chamarajanagara (3 each), Dharwad, Koppal, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir, Chikkaballapura and Kolar (2 each) and Gadag and Haveri (1 each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,802, Ballari 635, Mysuru 544, Belagavi 314, Dharwad 269, Udupi 263, Hassan 258, Davangere 239, Dakshina Kannada 229, Koppal 202, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 79,840 infections, followed by Ballari 11,995 and Mysuru 8,467, the bulletin said.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 45,034 discharges, followed by Ballari 6,231 and Kalaburagi 5,326.

A total of 18,26,317 samples were tested so far, out of which 53,326 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Among the samples tested today 26,076 were Rapid Antigen tests.

