Nalanda (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): Two children were killed during a violent clash between two groups in Dumrawan village in Nalanda district of Bihar on Sunday, police said, adding that several arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Dular Prasad, five to six individuals have been arrested in connection with the Nalanda incident. "A clash had occurred yesterday. Five to six people have been arrested, and raids are being conducted. The police are camping in the village (Dumrawan)," he told ANI.

DSP Nalanda Sadar Nurul Haq said the incident was reported to Deep Nagar Police Station on Sunday evening. He said police took seven people into custody, including individuals identified as Naulesh and Adesh.

"Today evening, we got information about an incident of firing and clash in village Dumrawan under Deep Nagar PS. It was found that there was a firing following a clash between two groups, in which two children, namely Anu and Himanshu, were killed in the incident. A total of seven people, including Naulesh and Adesh, have been taken into custody. The situation is normal," DSP Haq told ANI.

In a separate incident in Bihar's Araria district, a 12-year-old boy was shot dead while sleeping on the verandah of his house alongside his father, who was critically injured in the attack.

Police said the incident took place around 12:30 am on Sunday in Kakorwa village, Ward No. 9, under the jurisdiction of the Mahalgonj police station. Unknown assailants reportedly entered the premises and opened fire while the family was asleep.

Unknown attackers entered their premises and opened fire. Abu was shot in the head and died instantly, while his father, Maujasin, suffered a bullet injury to his arm, with the bullet lodging into the bone, police said. (ANI)

