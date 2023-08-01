Patna, Aug 1 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday announced an amnesty scheme for vehicle owners to pay their pending motor vehicle tax along with limited penalty.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

The proposal was mooted before the cabinet by the transport department.

Talking to reporters, S Siddhartha, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat), said, “The cabinet has approved an amnesty scheme for the owners of transport/non-transport, tractor-trailer and battery-operated vehicles to pay their long-pending motor vehicle tax along with 30 per cent penalty. For the owners of tractors and trailers, the government said they will have pay Rs 30,000 to get the 'No Objection Certificate' from the transport department.”

This scheme is valid for six months and is applicable for Bihar-registered vehicles, he added.

The cabinet also approved an additional budget for the extension and early completion of the project related to supply of treated floodwaters of Ganga to households in Nawada district under the state government's ambitious Ganga Water Supply Scheme (GWSS).

"The cabinet approved Rs 340.89 crore for the extension and early completion of the project related to supply of treated Ganga floodwaters to households in Nawada,” said Siddhartha.

"Work on providing treated Ganga floodwaters to households in Nawada district under the GWSS is going on at a war-footing and the project will be completed soon, . People will soon get sacred Ganga water in their homes for drinking," he said.

It may be recalled that Kumar had dedicated the government's ambitious GWSS in Gaya and Rajgir in November last year.

He had promised in Gaya that residents of Nawada would also start getting treated Ganga water from next year. The scheme (now Rs 4,515 crore) was approved at a special cabinet meeting held in Gaya in December 2019 under the chairmanship of Kumar.

