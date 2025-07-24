Patna, Jul 24 (PTI) Bihar Assembly has reinstated BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav, as his conviction by a lower court was "set aside" by the Patna High Court.

According to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Wednesday late evening, Yadav, MLA from Alinagar assembly seat, who was earlier disqualified following his conviction and sentenced in an assault case of 2019 by the MP/MLA Court of Darbhanga district, "is now reinstated".

"The decision has been taken following the Patna High Court order dated July 18, in which the judgments, passed by the trial court as well as the Appellate court and criminal appeal number, are set aside", said the notification.

The MP/MLA Court of Darbhanga district on May 27 sentenced Yadav and his associate to two years imprisonment each in connection with an assault case of 2019. Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Special MP/MLA court of Darbhanga, Suman Kumar Diwakar had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Mishri Lal Yadav and Suresh Yadav each.

Yadav had earlier filed an appeal against the verdict of the court awarding him three months ' jail and a fine of Rs 500. The Special Judge cum Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of the special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga in February 2025 had sentenced the duo to three-month imprisonment each for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra in January 2019.

Their pleas were rejected and the court of Suman Kumar Diwakar, additional district and sessions judge of the Special MP/MLA court of Darbhanga on May 27, 2025 and accepted Mishra's plea seeking extension of their sentencing. And it was further extended to two years imprisonment. The victim in his complaint had claimed that he was attacked by the MLA and his associates on January 29, 2019 outside his residence.

