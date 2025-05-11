Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): The body of an unidentified woman was found in a pipe near the new building of Patna airport, said an official on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Anu Kumari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), informed, "On May 10, around 7 pm, we received information that the body of a woman was found in a pipe near the new airport building."

The identity of the deceased woman has not been determined yet, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

"Acting on this, a team reached the spot and recovered the body after being extricated from the pipe. The body has not been identified yet. A post-mortem investigation is underway," said the official.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

