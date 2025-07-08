Patna (Bihar) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Bihar Cabinet gave the nod to form the Bihar Youth Commission on Tuesday, which will advise the government on education and employment for youth in the state.

The commission will consist of one chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, with a maximum age limit of 45 years.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the cabinet's decision in an X post and wrote that the move aims at providing more employment opportunities to the youth.

Sharing the X post, Nitish Kumar wrote, "I am pleased to inform that with the aim of providing more and more employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar, training them, and making them empowered and capable, the state government has decided to form the Bihar Youth Commission, and today the cabinet has also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission."

He added that the commission will coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the youth.

"This commission will play a significant role in advising the government on all matters related to improving and uplifting the condition of youth in society. The commission will also coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the youth," Kumar wrote in the X post.

"The Bihar Youth Commission will consist of one chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, with a maximum age limit of 45 years. This commission will monitor that local youth of the state are given priority in private sector employment within the state while also protecting the interests of youth studying and working outside the state," the X post read.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that the commission will also prepare programmes to tackle the issues of alcohol and other intoxicants.

"Preparing programs to prevent social evils such as alcohol and other intoxicants and making recommendations to the government in such matters will also be its important task. The objective of this visionary initiative of the state government is to make the youth self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented through this commission so that their future is secure," Kumar's post read.

Earlier on July 1, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the state cabinet had approved a comprehensive development plan for Punaura Dham, the revered birthplace of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi district.

The plan includes the construction of a grand temple and other structures modelled after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya.

The cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 882.78 crore for the construction of the temple at Punaura Dham, which is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the wife of Ram. (ANI)

