Patna, Mar 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of a family of five from the state following an LPG cylinder explosion in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday.

A family of five people including three children, husband and wife, were charred to death after a cylinder caught fire. The family reportedly came to Jaipur from Bihar and worked in a factory. They were residing in a slum area in Jasla village in Vishwakarma industrial area in Jaipur.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of five people of a family from Bihar in an incident of fire in Jaipur. My heartfelt condolences to their family… May God give their family the strength to bear this loss".

