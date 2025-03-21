A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laughing and talking during the national anthem at the inauguration of the Sepaktakraw World Cup at Patna’s Pataliputra Sports Complex has sparked controversy, drawing sharp reactions from the RJD and Congress. The viral clip, shared widely on social media, shows Kumar attempting to grab IAS officer and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar's attention by tapping on his shoulder, talking to him and laughing during the national anthem. He was even seen folding his hands in a namaskar and smiling at someone in the audience. The video further shows the officer subtly pulling at Kumar’s sleeves, seemingly urging him to stay still. Reacting to the video, the Congress party called the moment “thought-provoking,” while the RJD took a swipe, questioning if Bihar was merely a “toy” in the eyes of the NDA. ‘Sirf Hindu-Muslim Ke Jhadge Hote The’: Heated Exchange Between CM Nitish Kumar and RJD Leader Rabri Devi in Bihar Assembly (Watch Video).

'Though Provoking', Says Congress After Video of Nitish Kumar Goes Viral

RJD Slams Nitish Kumar For Laughing and Talking During National Anthem

Nitish Kumar Caught Laughing During National Anthem

Is Nitish Kumar ok? pic.twitter.com/NxY2JaqYFe — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)