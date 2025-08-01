Patna (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday morning announced a pay hike of Rs 1,650 for the cooks working under the mid-day meal scheme.

The honorarium for cooks has been increased to Rs 3,330, while the pay has been doubled to Rs 10,000 for night watchmen working in secondary or higher education schools.

"It has been decided to double the honorarium of cooks working under the mid-day meal program in the Education Department, increasing it from 1,650 rupees to 3,300 rupees. Similarly, the honorarium of night guard working in secondary/higher education schools has been doubled from 5,000 rupees to 10,000 rupees," Kumar posted on X.

The honorarium to physical education and health instructors has been doubled to Rs 16,000.

"Additionally, the honorarium of physical education and health instructors has been doubled from 8,000 rupees to 16,000 rupees. Furthermore, their annual salary increment has been increased from 200 rupees to 400 rupees. This will boost the morale of the working staff, and they will perform their duties with greater enthusiasm and dedication," the Chief Minister said.

Kumar said that the decision to increase honorariums to cooks, night guards, physical education and health instructors has been taken to recognise their efforts in strengthening the education system.

"Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been continuously working to improve the education system. In the year 2005, the total education budget was 4,366 crore rupees, which has now increased to 77,690 crore rupees. Significant improvements have been made in the education system through the appointment of a large number of teachers, the construction of new school buildings, and the development of basic infrastructure," he said.

This comes after the Bihar government announced a significant hike in the honorarium for ASHA and Mamta workers in recognition of their contribution to improving rural health services.

ASHA Workers' honorarium was increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, while Mamta Workers' honorarium was increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600 per delivery. Stressing the state government's commitment to strengthening healthcare since 2005, Nitish said the increased incentives will boost the morale of frontline workers and further enhance health services in villages.

With the Bihar State assembly elections approaching, CM Nitish Kumar has made several significant announcements to the public, including free electricity up to 125 units, jobs for one crore youth in the next five years, and a hike in monthly pension for journalists to Rs 15000, among many.

Meanwhile, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is ongoing in Bihar. Till now, it has been revealed that approximately 35 lakh electors are either untraced or have permanently migrated from their registered addresses.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (ANI)

