Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): As many as 69,03,640 people have been affected while 21 have died due to the floods in Bihar. So far, 33 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed to tackle the floods which have affected multiple districts in Bihar, according to the state government.

According to the data released by the state government on Thursday, eight relief camps have been set up across several districts, while 1,402 community kitchens have also been made operational amid the current flood situation.

Meanwhile, 12,239 people are taking shelter in the relief camps as of now. As many as 23 animals have died in the state so far due to the floods.

Earlier Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of people in three different incidents of boat capsize in flood-hit districts of Khagaria, Saharsa and Darbhanga in the state and instructed the district administration to provide ex-gratia amount to the kin of the deceased.

The chief minister also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state on Wednesday. Kumar also visited a flood relief camp and a community kitchen for flood victims in Darbhanga, one of the districts worst affected by the floods. (ANI)

