Patna (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Monday expressed confidence over the ruling alliance's prospects in the Rajya Sabha elections, asserting that all five candidates backed by the alliance would secure victory.

Sinha said the outcome would reflect the people's mandate and the strength of the ruling coalition in the state.

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"In a democracy, everyone remains hopeful about victory. Our equation is based on the will of the people. We will win in that equation. All five of our candidates who will go to the Rajya Sabha will help in building a developed Bihar enriched with good governance," Sinha told ANI.

Targeting the opposition, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged that opposition parties were resorting to criticism and allegations instead of constructive politics.

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"The opposition never does anything but cry. They cry, they make allegations. These are the same people who once made Bihar cry, but today the people of Bihar are making them cry," Sinha said.

"The entire people of Bihar are in my contact. We have got a two-thirds majority, so where have the Congress and RJD people disappeared in panic? That is their responsibility. My victory is assured. All five of our candidates are winning," he added.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi also exuded confidence that all NDA candidates would win the Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

"All five seats are going to go to the account of Bihar's NDA. When we are about to leave after the counting of votes, all five of our leaders will leave as Rajya Sabha members; there is no doubt about this," he said.

Saraogi also targeted the Opposition, claiming that it lacked confidence in its legislators. "They (RJD) do not have trust in their MLAs... Only the people of the Mahagathbandhan can tell why they have kept their MLAs tied up," he added.

Echoing similar confidence, BJP MLA Vijay Khemka said the victory of the NDA candidates was certain. "I am going to vote for the Rajya Sabha elections... All five NDA candidates will definitely win. There is no ifs or buts about it... All five candidates will win. The victory of all five candidates is assured, guaranteed," he stated.

LPJ (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Paswan also criticised the Opposition's strategy. "We are united. The opposition's clan will collapse. They are scared; they had kept their MLAs locked up. Two or four even ran away... Why should we panic? Did we lock our MLAs up in a hotel?" he remarked.

On the other hand, leaders from the Opposition alliance expressed optimism about their prospects. RJD MLA Ramanand Yadav said, "There is no question of fear; we are all united. Victory will be ours."

CPI-M leader Ajay Kumar Kushwaha also voted in confidence ahead of the voting. "We will win, and we will win all five seats," he said.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections are being held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. With polling currently underway, the counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 5 PM today.

Out of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while voting is being held for the remaining 11 seats, including four from Bihar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)