Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): As the country is celebrating Ram Navami on Sunday, long queues of devotees were seen outside the Mahavir temple in Patna.

The temple this year is celebrating the occasion with great pomp and show for the first time after two years of the COVID outbreak.

The doors for the temple opened at 2.00 am after devotees started queueing up outside the temple from 12.00 am, following which tight security arrangements have been made by the temple management.

"It feels extremely delighted and satisfactory to visit the temple on this auspicious occasion," said Ratna Jha, a devotee.

While appreciating all the arrangements, another devotee Satish Kumar said, "We have been very enthusiastic to attend the pooja on this occasion, and as a result, we are here in the queue since 3.00 AM."

"Such a grand event has been organized with great arrangements after 2-3 years," said Kunal Kishor, founder of Mahavir temple.

He also informed that the pooja will be followed by the flower shower in the temple.

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Ram. (ANI)

