Patna, May 7 (PTI) Political leaders in Bihar, cutting across party lines, on Wednesday voiced strong support for India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav said 1.40 crore Indians stand with the army and the government.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, in a post on X, wrote, "The day Pahalgam terror attack took place, it was decided on that very day that Pakistan's terrorists would no longer be spared."

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

"Today, India has struck hard at nine hideouts of terrorists in Pakistan and PoK through 'Operation Sindoor'. This is the response of a 56-inch chest! Jai Hind!", Sinha said.

Yadav, in a video statement shared on X, said, "Long live Hindustan! Long live the Indian Army! Jai Hind...India and the Indian Army have never tolerated any form of terrorism or separatist movement in the country, nor will they ever do so. The Indian Army has always protected the wombs of mothers and the vermilion (Sindoor) on their foreheads."

He also said, "We believe in truth, non-violence, and peace. Those who foster terrorism. If they strike at our unity, integrity, and sovereignty, we know how to unite and deliver a befitting response."

