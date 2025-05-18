Patna (Bihar) [India], May 18 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior political leader RCP Singh on Sunday formally merged his political outfit, 'Aap Sabki Awaz' (ASA), with Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Patna, marking a significant political realignment ahead of the state's upcoming electoral cycles.

Welcoming Singh into the party, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor described the former bureaucrat-turned-politician as "an elder brother" and a seasoned leader with deep understanding of Bihar's political and social fabric.

Speaking to ANI,"Jan Suraaj Party founder Kishor said."RCP Singh is like my elder brother and one of the best persons who understands the society and politics of Bihar..."

Kishor said RCP Singh as a seasoned leader with deep understanding of both political organisation and societal structures in Bihar. "Very few people have such extensive experience in both governance and grassroots politics,"he said.

Drawing parallels with the 2015 Mahagathbandhan model that blocked the BJP's advance in Bihar, Kishor recalled how RCP Singh had been part of the political alignment that paved the way for the Nitish-Lalu alliance. "What happened behind the scenes in 2015 is now being repeated with Jan Suraaj," he added.

Addressing the press conference Kishor said,"Bihar is at a crossroads and needs a new political force committed to the principles of clean governance and inclusive development. "Bihar deserves an alternative that talks about education, jobs, and long-term planning--not just caste and contracts."

Slamming the current state of the Janata Dal (United), Kishor alleged that the party has become the property of "four contractors" who are misusing power. He accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being mentally unfit to lead and said that the state government is being run by bureaucrats and vested interests.

Calling upon committed JDU workers, he said, "This is the time to leave that sinking boat. If you truly believe in the vision Nitish Kumar once articulated--of a Bihar free of crime, corruption and communalism--then Jan Suraaj is your natural destination."

Kishor reiterated that Jan Suraaj stands for the political ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Mahatma Gandhi, and seeks to institutionalize a governance model that prioritizes integrity, transparency, and developmental justice.

On April 16 this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) began preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents participating in a national-level training programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi.

The Bihar Assembly elections is set to be held in the month of October and November this year wherein the NDA which consists of BJP, JD(U) and LJP will be once again looking forward to return to power for the second consecutive time whereas on the other end, INDIA alliance will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. (ANI)

