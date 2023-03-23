Patna (Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Minister Vijay Chaudhary, Sheela Mandal and other dignitaries paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' day (Shaheed Diwas) here on Thursday.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar garlanded the statue of Bhagat Singh and paid tribute.

Taking to Twitter Nitish Kumar said, "I pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh ji on Martyrs Day by offering flowers at his statue."

The three freedom fighters were hanged to death in the Lahore conspiracy case on March 23, 1931.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi Said, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. They are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle." (ANI)

