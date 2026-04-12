Patna (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) and state Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Sunday participated in the 'Raftaar-e-Sukoon' marathon organised for senior citizens.

Speaking to the reporters, Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) praised the 'Raftaar-e-Sukoon' marathon and stressed that such positive events should take place throughout the year to promote fitness.

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"The drive is worth praising. The whole world is focusing on fitness. The first thing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did after getting elected as the Prime Minister was to declare June 21 as Yoga Day. Since then, such decisions regarding fitness have been undertaken. I am extremely happy that such an event has been organised in Patna. Events like these should not only be conducted once but throughout the year," he said.

The marathon aims to promote fitness among senior citizens and ensure a healthy lifestyle during old age.

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Meanwhile, in the national capital, 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' aimed at promoting fitness among youth, witnessed a large gathering of people, including Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking to the reporters, Mandaviya said that the Sunday cycling has become a nationwide movement and promotes the message of 'Fit India'. He noted that in order to achieve a prosperous nation, it is important to build a healthy and strong society. The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is a step towards a developed India.

"Sunday cycling has become a nationwide movement. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, the youth are more aware of fitness. His 'Fit India' message is not just a slogan but a necessity for a developed nation. Healthy citizens build a healthy society, and a healthy society creates a prosperous nation. To achieve a developed India, let us all join the cycling movement, spread the message of fitness, and keep ourselves fit," he said.

Launched in December 2024 under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to grow as a powerful symbol of community-driven wellness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)