Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday decided to exempt medical establishments, with less than 40 beds, from registration under the state's Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2025.

They will, however, have to follow the existing process of the registration with other authorities concerned of the government.

There will be no exemption for those establishments that have more than 40 beds.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said, "As per Bihar's Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2025, the government has decided to exempt clinical establishments, with 1 to 40 beds, from registration in the state. However, registration will be mandatory for those having more than 40 beds."

The cabinet approved the Health Department's proposal in this regard, he added.

Prior to this, registration was mandatory for all clinical establishments, even those having less than 40 beds, under the Act.

"Initially, provisional registration will be given which will be valid for five years. Earlier it was valid for a year only. Now, authorities concerned will have to grant provisional registration within 10 days of receiving the application. After that, clinical establishments will have to apply for permanent registration," the ACS said.

As per the Act, a 'clinical establishment' means a hospital, maternity home, nursing home, dispensary, clinic, sanatorium or an institution by whatever name called that offers services, facilities requiring diagnosis, treatment or care for illness, injury, deformity, abnormality or pregnancy in any recognised system of medicine established and administered or maintained by any person or body of persons.

Besides, the cabinet also approved a proposal of the Social Welfare Department for the creation of a separate cadre to appoint full-time 'protection officers' at sub-division, district and state level to support women affected by domestic violence more effectively.

"The cabinet approved the proposal to appoint a full-time 'protection officer' in all sub-divisions in the state. Similarly, full-time 'protection officers' (POs) will also be appointed in all 38 districts in the state. A state-level protection officer will also be appointed.

"The decision has been taken as per provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The move aims to provide more effective protection of the rights of women, guaranteed under the Constitution, to victims of violence of any kind occurring within the family and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," he said.

The cabinet also approved the release of Rs 30,000 crore for the implementation of projects announced by the CM during Pragati Yatra for the districts of southern Bihar. The cabinet approved Rs 30,000 crore for the implementation of a total of 120 projects in southern Bihar districts, he said.

"Earlier, on February 4, the cabinet had approved the release of Rs, 20,000 crore for the districts of northern Bihar. A total of 142 agendas were approved by the cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday," the ACS added.

