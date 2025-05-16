Patna, May 16 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday approved a proposal to rename Gaya city as 'Gaya Jee', an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Also Read | Jnanpith Award 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Confers 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit Scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya (See Pics).

The decision was taken because of the city's historic and religious importance, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police Arrests 3 Terrorists Associates Affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The cabinet also approved the formation of the Bihar State Jeevika Fund Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, paving the way for setting up 'Jeevika Bank' from which 'Jeevika Didis' will be able to avail loans, he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Health Department's proposal to set up the Bihar Cancer Care and Research Society for the prevention and treatment of cancer.

The cabinet decided to celebrate January 5, the birth anniversary of former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, with a state function every year, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)