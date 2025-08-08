Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mata Temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi in Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary were also present during the event.

On Thursday, in an X post, Amit Shah said, "Tomorrow is an extremely auspicious and joyous day for the entire country, and especially for Mithilanchal, when the foundation stone for the comprehensive development plan of the sacred 'Punaura Dham Temple' and its premises will be laid at the birthplace of Mother Sita in Sitamarhi, Bihar."

"Additionally, to enhance connectivity for the devotees visiting here, PM Shri @narendramodi ji has approved the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train, which will be inaugurated tomorrow," the post added.

Punaura Dham, also known as Maa Janaki Janmabhoomi Temple, is widely considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the wife of Ram. After the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, multiple people associated with the Janaki temple brought gifts for Lord Ram during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on January 22, 2024.

According to Bihar tourism, Punaura Dham also contains other attractions, like a lake which is believed to help with her pregnancy, and Panth Pakar, which is associated with Sita's marriage. (ANI)

