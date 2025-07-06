Patna (Bihar) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has announced that it will organise a Mega Job Fair in Bihar on July 19 at Gyan Bhawan, Patna.

In a post on the social media platform X, the IYC stated that over 120 companies are expected to participate in the job fair, offering more than 5,000 employment opportunities

Earlier. The IYC organised a Mega Job Fair 2025 at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on June 19 to mark the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a release said.

According to the release, private companies like Tata Alliance, Flipkart, Zepto, Voltas, Tech Mahindra, Paytm, Aditya Birla, Hitachi, Urban Clap, and 161 others participated in this job fair and interviewed youths. Around 8,500 youths registered for the job fair.

About 7,500 youths were interviewed, and 3,500 received job letters on the spot. The companies' HR also invited many youths for the second round.

Several senior Congress leaders also participated in the program. AICC Organization General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, AICC in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Julie, Chairman of Social Media Department Supriya Srinate, Congress Party spokesperson Ragini Nayak, Executive President of Kisan Congress Bajrang Punia, AICC in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar, AICC Secretary Naveen Sharma and Neeraj Kundan, attended the event. As per the release, on this occasion, AICC Organisation General Secretary K.C.

Venugopal said that the biggest problem for the youth today is unemployment. The BJP had promised to provide two crore jobs every year, but there is nothing on the ground. The youth of the country need employment today, and Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who is constantly fighting for it, from Parliament to the streets.

On this occasion, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, said that the BJP gave us unemployment. In response to that, we organised a job fair. The Youth Congress's job fair is not just an event; it is a campaign of those who believe in the vision of Rahul Gandhi.

According to the press release, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav said, "This Rojgar Mela, organised by Indian Youth Congress and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, is not an ordinary event; it is a concrete effort to provide jobs to the youth! The government has now become silent after promising 2 crore jobs every year. Now there is no talk, nor is there any answer. Therefore, now the opposition has taken the responsibility that if the government backs down, we will go ahead and get the youth their rights!"

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Bajrang Punia said, "I want to congratulate IYC and all Congress leaders for organising this job fair. BJP did not stand up to its promises, which is why the opposition is taking up the task of providing jobs to unemployed youth of the country." (ANI)

