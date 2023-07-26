Patna, Jul 26 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday appointed senior JD(U) leader and former state minister Santosh Nirala as the chairman of the Mahadalit Aayog.

The state government appointed chairmen and members of various state commissions during the day.

According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Nirbhay Ambedkar, Arun Manjhi, Ram Naresh Kumar and Kant Lal Sharma will be members of the Aayog.

The term of the chairman and members has been fixed for three years.

Another senior JD(U) leader, Sambhu Kumar Suman, was appointed as the chairman of the Bihar Scheduled Tribe Commission for a period of three years, while Sweety Seema Hembram was made the vice-chairperson.

Four others -- Kedar Murmu, Maheshwar Kazi, Rajendra Kumar and Lalan Bhuiyan -- were appointed as members of the commission.

Shyam Bihari Ram, Ashok Paswan and Jagdish Choudhary were appointed as members of the Bihar Scheduled Caste Commission.

Reacting to the appointments, CPI(ML) Liberation Mehboob Alam said, "Being an alliance partner of the Mahagathbandhan government, we have been demanding that our party legislators be made chairmen and members of various state commissions. But our MLAs have not been accommodated so far. We hope that the government will consider our demand in the future."

The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal, according to which chairmen and members of different commissions and boards of the state government will get salaries and allowances akin to those of the chairman and members of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

