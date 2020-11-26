Patna, Nov 25 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,32,459 after 763 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,237, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

It said that 350 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,25,797.

The state now has 5,425 active cases.

The four new deaths were registered in Patna, Bhagalpur, Rohtas and Jamui districts, the bulletin said.

It said that 763 fresh positive cases included 292 in Patna.

Altogether 1,31,743 samples were tested for coronavirus since Tuesday, taking the total number of tests to 1.40 crore.PTI AR

