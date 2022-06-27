Siliguri, Jun 27 (PTI) A man was arrested with a country-made pistol at the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal's Siliguri on Monday, police said.

Mohammed Rahanuddin, a resident of Katihar in Bihar, was at the airport to catch a flight to Chennai, they said.

He was intercepted by the CISF with the pistol when he was undergoing the security check, they added.

The CISF handed him over to the Siliguri Metropolitan Police for investigation.

Rahanuddin told the police that he was going to Chennai for medical treatment, an officer said.

However, the accused could not give a satisfactory answer that why he was carrying a firearm, he said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

