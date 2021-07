Sasaram, Jul 31 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Rohtas district gave death sentence to a man held guilty of rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rohtas, Neeraj Bihari Lal, who passed the order on Friday, also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Baliram Singh.

The incident took place on November 14 last year at a village in the Dalmianagar police station area.

Singh had ensnared the child with the promise of showing her the photograph of a god and took her to a secluded spot and after committing the horrendous crime, hid the body inside a wooden box, officials said.

When the victim's family members went searching, they were told by some villagers that they had spotted the girl with Singh. The accused was caught by police and he confessed to having committed the crime, they said.

The court held that the offence fell in the "rarest of rare" category and gave the death sentence.

It also directed the district administration to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to family members of the deceased under the Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes.

