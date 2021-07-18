Buxar, July 18: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly gangraped in Bihar’s Buxar district. The incident took place at a village under the Mufassil police station of the district at around 1 am on Saturday. Both the accused have been arrested. They have been identified as 20-year-old Golu Chauhan and 19-year-old Lalji Chauhan. Bihar Shocker: Woman Gangraped, Assaulted, Hung From Electric Pole With No Clothes On in Samastipur.

The rape survivor has two children - a son and a daughter. Both her children are below four years. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused barged into the house of the woman and took her hostage. At the time of the incident, both the children were at home. Neighbours rushed to the woman’s house after hearing the screams of her children. The accused managed to flee from the spot. Bihar Shocker: 6 Men Gangrape Woman in Chapra, Record Heinous Crime on Camera; Complaint Registered After Video Goes Viral.

An FIR was registered in connection with the case, after which a manhunt operation was launched to nab the accused. As per the police, Golu raped the woman, while Lalji held her tightly and gagged her mouth so that she could not scream. The accused barged into the house at the main entrance of the house was reportedly open.

Her health is normal at present. Only from the medical report it could be known how many months pregnant she is,” reported the media house quoting Women’s police station SHO Nitu Priya as saying. The husband of the woman, who works in a private factory in Bengaluru, has been informed about the incident. Both the accused were produced before a court and were sent to judicial custody.

