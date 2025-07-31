Patna, Jul 31 (PTI) Bihar's Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand has lodged a police complaint alleging that staff members of AIIMS Patna misbehaved with him and his wife during a visit to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Speaking to PTI, the RJD-turned-JD(U) legislator claimed that both he and his wife were mistreated by hospital staff when they went to visit a supporter admitted at the facility.

"My wife and I had gone to see one of my supporters admitted at AIIMS on Wednesday night. I was not allowed to enter the hospital with my security guard. This prompted my wife to intervene," he said.

"At that moment, other staff members came and started misbehaving with my wife. They literally thrashed her. I had to intervene. My wife sustained injuries to her wrist and back. I was also held hostage by the staff for some time," he alleged.

Finally, we went to the local police station and lodged a complaint, said the MLA, whose mother Lovely Anand is the JD(U) MP from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat.

Commenting on the incident, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters, "Complaints have been received from both sides, including AIIMS administration, pertaining to the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is on".

