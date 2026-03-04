Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Parivartan Yatra campaign in West Bengal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday criticised the ruling TMC government, asserting that the people of the state have endured "oppression, fear and corruption" for years under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said that the people of Bengal were ready for political change and said the BJP was reaching out to every village as part of the statewide outreach programme.

"The people of Bengal have faced oppression for a long time. The people here have faced fear, corruption, and a poor health sector. The Parivartan Yatra is being taken out at 9 different places. The people have made up their minds for change. BJP is reaching every single village. Today, the entire country is forming a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

On the law and order situation in West Bengal, he added, "The people of Bengal have suffered a lot under this government. Many have even lost their lives simply for casting their vote in the state. Those who believe in the Constitution and have faith in it are being targeted and threatened. We want Bengal to grow and prosper like other states..."

He also raised concerns over illegal immigration in the state, saying, "They have supported infiltration in West Bengal, allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to relocate for their vote bank. Now that the Election Commission is filtering them out through SIR, it is troubling them," said CM Dhami.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the word 'Parivartan' signifies the desire to make West Bengal "infiltration and corruption free" and to replace the Trinamool Congress government with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He said the Parivartan Yatra has been initiated to bring about change in the state, asserting that 'Parivartan' was not merely about changing the Chief Minister.

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings. (ANI)

