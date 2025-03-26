New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Wednesday arrived at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanjay Jaiswal in New Delhi to attend 'Sneh Milan Sandhya'.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and other NDA leaders from Bihar were seen at Sanjay Jaiswal's residence, during the gathering.

Speaking to the media, NDA leaders emphasized that the ruling alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled later this year.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that they will get more than 225 seats in the forthwith elections.

"Political meetings will be done in Bihar. Here, no discussion will take place regarding elections. We will definitely win in Bihar. We will get more than 225 seats there," Manjhi said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "There has always been a very good coordination between us."

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal emphasized that the NDA is absolutely ready for Bihar.

"We will sit and have discussions. NDA is absolutely ready for Bihar. There is very good coordination between us," Jaiswal said.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha asserted that no 'gathbandhan' (alliance) will succeed in front of the NDA.

"I think this is not that kind of a meeting (political). All of us will meet here, but calling it a political meeting is not right...The situation of NDA currently in Bihar indicates that no 'gathbandhan' is going to succeed in front of us," Kushwaha said.

Meanwhile, a poster targeting the Janata Dal-United supremo was seen outside the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna.

The poster read, "The non-serious Chief Minister, Jan Jan Man Adhinayak Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also mocked and alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State. (ANI)

