Mumbai, March 16: A horrifying incident has come to light from Boisar where a 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, aged 12 and 7, for 2 years. The accused has been arrested, said the police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the incident came to light when the two girls approached a tribal organisation for help and shared their ordeal with them. Following this, the activists there took the girls to Boisar police station and registered a complaint.

Reportedly, the accused wife had died during the first lockdown in March 2020. The accused was sexually violating two daughters at knifepoint since then. The accused also has two more daughters who are married. The cops at Boisar police station have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

