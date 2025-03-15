Patna (Bihar) [India], March 15 (ANI): In a shocking incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vivek Kumar Yadav and other police constables were attacked by miscreants while on special duty in Patna, Bihar, during Holi celebrations.

According to the FIR filed by Yadav, the incident occurred near Khaspur village when the police team was traveling from Chhitnawan to Maner.

Also Read | Election ID-Aadhaar Card Linking: CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Meet Home, Legislative Secretaries on March 18 To Discuss Issue.

This incident comes on the heels of the murder of Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, who was killed on March 14 while trying to pacify a dispute between two parties in Nandlalpur village. Seven people have been identified as accused in Singh's murder, with five already in police custody.

According to ASI Vivek Yadav, he, along with other police constables, was going on special duty from Chhitnawan to Maner on the occasion of Holi on Friday when a few miscreants attacked them near Khaspur village in Patna, tore their clothes and tried to snatch their arms.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrives in Amritsar After Completing 10-Day Vipassana Meditation Session in Hoshiarpur (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Maner Police Station SHO Pradeep Kumar stated that a group of intoxicated individuals caused a disturbance. While some fled, 2-3 were detained but resisted arrest.

"A few people were intoxicated - a few of them ran away while 2-3 of them were detained, but they resisted. A few more people gathered there and tried to create a ruckus. They all were brought to the police station, and on the application of Vivek Kumar (ASI) - a case was registered against them for consuming alcohol and creating hindrance in the work of the police. Two people have been detained and sent to judicial custody...," said Kumar.

Earlier today, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rakesh Kumar said that seven people have been identified as accused in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh, with five already in police custody.

Speaking on the incident, DIG Kumar stated that Singh was attacked while trying to resolve the dispute and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Patna. The police have arrested four people, including a woman, in connection with Singh's murder.

The accused have been identified

"ASI Santosh Kumar Singh went to pacify a dispute between two parties yesterday evening... He was attacked. He was brought to the hospital, and he lost his life in Patna during treatment... A total of seven people have been identified as accused and five of them have been accused... One of the accused, Guddu Yadav, was injured when police shot at him in self-defence...," the DIG said.

He further stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said the accused had been identified as Ranveer Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a woman from the same family. Guddu Yadav, the main accused, was injured when police shot at him in self-defense.

Speaking about the arrests, the SP said, "The police vehicle met with an accident, injuring the police personnel. Taking advantage of the situation, one of the accused, Guddu Yadav, snatched a police personnel's rifle and aimed at the police team. The police fired in self-defence and shot him in the feet. He is the main accused in the murder case. Four people, including a woman, have been arrested so far."

The Bihar Police have launched an investigation into both incidents, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has termed the murder of ASI Singh as "unfortunate" and has called for strict action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)