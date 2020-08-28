Patna (Bihar) [India], August 28 (ANI): Bihar Police has constituted a panel to review the functioning and performance of policemen above 50 years of age on the 9th of every month at the headquarters level.

A letter in this regard has been issued to SP and Rail SP of all districts, asking them to send a list of such policemen.

"So, a list of all such policemen above the age of 50 be compiled, and such personnel whose efficiency is not such so as to retain them in service, their presence before the said committee on the fixed date should be ensured," it said. (ANI)

