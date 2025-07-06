Patna (Bihar) [India], July 6 (ANI): The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign of the electoral rolls in Bihar is progressing rapidly and recognizing the efforts of the Polling station officials, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar has announced a special incentive of Rs 6,000 for each.

This additional honorarium is aimed at acknowledging their hard work and commitment during the intensive revision process.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Argentine President Javier Milei Agree to Diversify India-Argentina Trade Basket, Vows to Expand Cooperation in Defence, Security and Minerals (Watch Videos).

"The Rs 6,000 incentive has been approved as a mark of appreciation for the tireless service of polling staff during this crucial campaign," said a statement issued by the CEO's office.

Apart from this, SIR in Bihar is underway in full swing with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors, all the election officials, BLAs appointed by the political parties and the volunteers working tirelessly at the grassroots level to ensure that no eligible elector is left out, according to a press release by the Election Commission of India's (ECI).

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says 'All Languages Are Ours'.

As per the release, as of July 5 at 6.00 PM, 1,04,16 545 Enumeration Forms, i.e. 13.19 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as of June 24, 2025, have been received.

The percentage of forms distributed has also increased to 93.57 per cent, with 7,38,89,333 forms already distributed. 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them.

In a large number of cases, the BLOs are taking live pictures of the electors and uploading them, saving the electors the trouble of getting their pictures taken. The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) as well as on the ECINET App, and the filled forms can be uploaded by the elector themselves on the ECINET App.

Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process. Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, NSS members, etc., are also working in the field to facilitate the elderly, PwDs, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process.

Besides, 239 EROs, 963 AEROs, 38 DEOs and the CEO of the state are at the ground level to facilitate the electors to submit their forms. 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process, as per the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)