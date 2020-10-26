Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): As campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly elections ends today evening, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has appealed to people of Bihar to vote for BSP and its alliance partners.

"Preparations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began today with the end of the election campaign. Therefore, there is an appeal to everyone that they should make the BSP and RLSP, etc. coalition successful by giving their vote, while staying away from all kinds of tactics and conspiracies of the opponents," Mayawati tweeted.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Discounts on Poco C3, Vivo V20, iPhone XR, LG G8X & More.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

While BJP is fighting the elections along with Janata Dal (United), and two other parties, Congress is fighting the elections under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by RJD, along with the Left parties. (ANI)

Also Read | India Reports 45,149 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 79 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,19,014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)