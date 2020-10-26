After Big Billion Days Sale 2020, Flipkart announced its Dussehra Specials sale last week. Now as the Dussehra Sale is about to end, the e-commerce giant has announced its next sale called 'Big Diwali Sale 2020'. The sale will begin on October 29 & last till November 4, 2020. Flipkart Plus members will get access to the sale 12 hours earlier i.e. on October 29 at 12 am. Customers can get their hands on the products with 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit/debit cards & EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on SBI Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank & more. Here are some of the top deals of Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale 2020: Live Discounts & Offers on iPhone 11 Pro, Poco M2, Galaxy F41, Narzo 20 Pro & More.

Poco C3:

Poco C3 with 3GB & 32GB will be made available at Rs 7,499 whereas the 4GB & 64GB model will be sold at Rs 8,499. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 13MP triple rear camera setup, a 5MP front snapper, a 5,000mAh battery & more.

Poco C3 Launched in India (Photo Credits; Poco India)

Apple iPhone XR:

iPhone XR 64GB model will be sold from Rs 39,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020. The smartphone gets a 6.1-inch LCD multi-touch display & comes equipped with a single 12MP wide-angle snapper. The phone is powered by A12 Bionic processor & comes in two storage variants - 64GB & 128GB.

Apple iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Vivo V20:

Vivo V20 will be offered at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB & 128GB variant during Big Diwali Sale. The handset comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery & is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch capacitive multi-touch AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera module & a 44MP selfie shooter. Vivo's new phone will be sold in three shades - Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz & Moonlight Sonata.

Vivo V20 Smartphone Now Available for Sale via Flipkart (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

LG G8X:

LG G8X with 6GB & 128GB will be made available at Rs 24,990. The phone was initially launched at Rs 54,990. The device gets a 6.4-inch OLED Full Vision display, a 12MP standard lens, a 13MP super-wide-angle lens & a 32MP front shooter. The handset comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery & runs on Android 9 Pie operating system.

LG G8X (Photo Credits: LG India)

In addition to this, other smartphones such as iPhone SE, Samsung Note 10+, Oppo Reno 2 Series, Motorola Edge+, Motorola Razr, Poco X2, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be sold at massive discounts.

