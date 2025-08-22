Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jamalpur for the sixth day of 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra'. (Photo/ANI)

Munger (Bihar) [India], August 22 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jamalpur on the sixth day of the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra,' aimed at addressing concerns over alleged voter fraud.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya stated that the yatra is focused on addressing vote theft and alleged inaction by the Election Commission despite evidence of fake voters.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Delhi Police Detain Rajesh Khimji's Friend Who Transferred Him Money, Several Relatives and Aides Being Quizzed.

"We presented several proofs of fake voters, but the Election Commission has taken no action despite numerous complaints. The way the SIR [Special Intensive Revision] is being conducted, it will definitely reduce voter numbers. Around 65 lakh votes have already been excluded. Imagine how many more voters will be deleted once documentation is completed. This yatra is focused on addressing vote theft," Bhattacharya said.

Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, also stated, "The BJP's 'chor sarkar' must be removed. Rahul Gandhi has exposed their fake vote tactics with proof. With the support of the youth, the BJP has no option but to resort to jailing opponents," Chib said.

Also Read | 'Sent Sexually Regressive Messages, Fantasised Rape-Like Sex': Trans Woman Activist Avantikha Accuses Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of Sexual Harassment.

The 16-day yatra is aimed at raising awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list and what opposition leaders are calling a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

The Yatra, continuing for the sixth day, reached Jamalpur earlier today. Leaders of the party, along with leaders of alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Lakhisarai, protesting against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is the latest effort by the opposition to highlight concerns over voter disenfranchisement and electoral transparency in the lead-up to the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)