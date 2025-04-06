New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that he will visit Bihar on April 7 to hold the "Roko Palayan, Do Naukri" campaign.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra.

"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul said.

The Lok Sabha LoP also asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government.

"Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice--to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said.

"The issues you face--unemployment, inflation, paper leaks, and the reduction in government jobs one after another, along with privatization that doesn't benefit you--are the reasons we are on this campaign. This is called the "Palayan Yatra." Come and join us wearing a white t-shirt so that the world can see the emotions of Bihar's youth and put pressure on the Bihar government. We want to mobilize the energy of Bihar's youth and build a new Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday strongly opposed the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, Waqf (Amendment) Bill, declaring that if his party returns to power in Bihar, the Bill would be "thrown in the dustbin."

Addressing reporters in Patna, Yadav condemned the bill and said, "We will form the government and throw this (Waqf Amendment Bill) in the dustbin."

Yadav also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue its alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar only until the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for October 2025.

"BJP will keep Nitish Kumar with them until the elections. After that, both we and the people of Bihar know very well what will happen to him," he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed after extended proceedings in Parliament, with Rajya Sabha approving it past midnight on Thursday. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the results: 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha passed the bill the previous night after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it. (ANI)

