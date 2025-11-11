Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bihar recorded a turnout of 60.40 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls till 3 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 66.10 per cent, followed by 64.22 per cent in Purnia, 63.80 per cent in Katihar, 63.33 per cent in Jamui and 63.03 per cent in Banka.

Nawada recorded 53.17 per cent turnout till 3 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

A turnout of 59.80 per cent was recorded in Araria, 58.26 per cent in Arwal, 60.59 per cent in Aurangabad, 58.37 per cent in Bhagalpur, 58.72 per cent in Jahanabad, 62.26 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 61.99 per cent in Paschim Champaran and 62.74 per cent in Gaya.

Purvi Champaran recorded a voter turnout of 61.92 per cent, 55.92 per cent in Rohtas, 61.85 per cent in Sheohar, 58.32 per cent in Sitamarhi and 62.06 per cent in Supaul, 55.33 per cent in Madhubani.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 61.16 per cent, Sasaram 55.87 per cent, Mohania 63.70 per cent, Kutumba 59.52 per cent, Gaya Town 52.30 per cent, Chainpur 62.72 per cent, Dhamdaha 64.66 per cent, Harsiddhi 60,64 per cent and Jhanjharpur 51.89 per cent.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

