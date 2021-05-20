Patna, May 20 (PTI) After being rattled by COVID-19 deaths in three digits for two consecutive days, Bihar on Thursday reported 98 more fatalities, which pushed the toll rose to 4,241, the health department said.

The state had recorded 111 deaths, the highest in a day, on Tuesday, followed by 104 the day after.

According to the health department, 5,871 fresh cases of the dreaded coronavirus have been detected, raising the state's tally to 6.76 lakh.

Bihar currently has 54,406 active cases, while 6.17 lakh people have recovered so far.

The recovery rate now stands at 91.32 per cent.

On the vaccination front, as many as 94.98 lakh people in the state have received jabs.

