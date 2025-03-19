Patna (Bihar) [India], March 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into land for jobs scam.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters have been protesting outside the ED office in Patna.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: One Dead, Several Injured in Fresh Ethnic Clash in Churachandpur.

On Tuesday, Lalu Prasad's wife and RJD leader Rabri Devi and his son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the ED for questioning in the contention with the case.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused in the case. The case was related to alleged corruption in the tender of IRCTC hotels.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life, Mother Accuses Wife of Harassment.

The CBI said there is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons. This case is connected with the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Rabri Devi previously courted controversy after her "bhaang" remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar where she alleged that he disrespects women."Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Rabri Devi fell into soup for her 'bhaang' remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that he disrespects women.

Assembly. He disrespects women, including me. He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His own party members and some BJP leaders are asking him to say such things," she said.

Earlier, the Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama as Rabri Devi demanded resignation of Nitish Kumar.

The uproar led to RJD MLAs walking out of the session, alleging that the CM and the ruling NDA had disrespected women, including Rabri Devi.

A political row erupted during the Assembly session on March 7 after Nitish Kumar accused RJD of dynastic politics. The Bihar CM attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997 in connection with the fodder scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)