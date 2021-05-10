Patna, May 10 (PTI) Seventy-five fresh COVID 19 casualties were reported in Bihar raising the death toll to 3357 on Monday, when the total number of confirmed cases also crossed the six-lakh mark. However, the recovery rate continued to look up with more people recovering from the coronavirus than those who contracted the infection since the previous day.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate has now reached 81.97 per cent, a more than one per cent improvement compared with Sunday and an increase of nearly five per cent since a week ago. The number of people who recovered in the last 24 hours was 15,800 while 10,174 fresh cases were reported during the same period, the department said.

As a consequence, active caseload of Bihar which had crossed 1.15 lakh less than a week ago, now stands at 1.05 lakh.

The number of people who have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus since the pandemic struck in March last year now stands at 6.01 lakh out of whom 4.93 lakh have recovered.

Altogether 2.74 crore samples have been tested in the state which has a total population of about 13 crores.

On the vaccination front, 81.81 lakh people have so far received the jabs, including 1.52 lakh in the age group of 18 -44 years, for whom the facility was unrolled in the state on the previous day as the same had to be deferred by a week because of inadequate availability of vials.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting of the health department on coronavirus situation and directed officials to ensure that COVID patients get proper treatment on time.

He said free vaccination for 18-44 age-group has begun in Bihar and ordered officials to inoculate more and more number of people.

Principal Secretary Health Pratyaya Amrit informed the meeting about the latest COVID scenario in the state.PTI NAC

