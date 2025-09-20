Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, between the Bihar Tourism Department and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Friday to begin the Water Metro service in Patna.

The initiative aims to develop and promote a tourism-friendly urban water transportation system in Patna, providing citizens with safe, environmentally friendly, and modern transportation options, Bihar Tourism Department said in a press release.

Under this project, state-of-the-art hybrid electric catamaran vessels like the 'MV Nishadraj' will be operated, capable of running on both battery and hybrid modes. These vessels will not only ensure zero carbon emissions but also have a capacity to carry about 100 passengers, including 2 wheelchair users. The vessels will offer fully air-conditioned and comfortable amenities for the passengers.

In a grand ceremony held in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Mansukh Mandaviya, the MoU for the development of the Urban Water Metro project with an investment of Rs 908 crores was signed by IWAI Chairman Sunil Kumar Singh and Nand Kishore, Managing Director of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation, on behalf of the Tourism Department.

Tourism Minister Raju Kumar Singh stated that this project will help promote tourism in Patna.

This is a major achievement in the urban transportation sector, offering a new smart, safe, and sustainable travel experience for both citizens and tourists through the waterways, the release said

Tourism Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh mentioned that under the Urban Water Metro Project, the Water Metro service will operate from Digha Ghat to Kangan Ghat in Patna. In between, the Water Metro will travel from Digha Tourism Ghat via NIT Ghat and Gay Ghat to Kangan Ghat.

A trial run for this is scheduled to take place soon in Patna. In the future, ten more locations are expected to be identified, bringing a revolutionary change to the city's water tourism system, which will reduce pollution and travel time. This initiative will also provide new directions for tourism and local development, a release said. Patna is one of the 18 selected cities in the country where an efficient and modern urban water transportation system is being developed. (ANI)

