Bhagalpur, June 4: An under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday. The moment when the bridge collapsed in the Ganga River was caught on video by locals. Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bhagalpur.

A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well. A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Road Bridge Collapses in Purnea After Concrete Work Starts.

Under Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar:

#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited. (Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

As per information, the 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed.

